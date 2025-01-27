ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Chief Kejriwal Releases Party Manifesto With 15 Guarantees For Voters

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released the party's manifesto outlining 15 key guarantees for voters. The manifesto reflects AAP's vision for the national capital and includes promises aimed at education, healthcare, employment, and public transport.

Kejriwal emphasised that these commitments are 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantee' and would bring transformative changes to Delhi if AAP retains power.

Kejriwal assured voters that six existing welfare schemes- free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, subsidised electricity, water, and other public benefits- would continue if AAP remains in power. He also introduces a new Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', aiming to enhance financial independence for women across the capital.

The AAP chief also pledged to focus on improving the city's infrastructure, including the supply of clean drinking water, rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, and Better roads. Public transport enhancements were also prioritised, with promises of free bus travel for students and a 50 per cent concession on metro fares, intended to reduce expenses and promote sustainable commuting.