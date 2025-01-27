Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Chief Kejriwal Releases Party Manifesto With 15 Guarantees For Voters

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal released the party's manifesto outlining 15 key guarantees for voters. The manifesto reflects AAP's vision for the national capital and includes promises aimed at education, healthcare, employment, and public transport.
Kejriwal emphasised that these commitments are 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantee' and would bring transformative changes to Delhi if AAP retains power.
Kejriwal assured voters that six existing welfare schemes- free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, subsidised electricity, water, and other public benefits- would continue if AAP remains in power. He also introduces a new Rs 2,100 monthly allowance for women under the 'Mahila Samman Yojana', aiming to enhance financial independence for women across the capital.
The AAP chief also pledged to focus on improving the city's infrastructure, including the supply of clean drinking water, rejuvenation of the Yamuna River, and Better roads. Public transport enhancements were also prioritised, with promises of free bus travel for students and a 50 per cent concession on metro fares, intended to reduce expenses and promote sustainable commuting.
This move comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto on January 25, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah presenting the 'Sankal Patra Part-3'.
The BJP's manifesto promises several major developments for the city, including financial aid for street vendors, ownership rights for residents of 1,700 unauthorised colonies, the development of the Yamuna River Front, and a provision of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Other notable promises include the conversion of 13,000 buses into electronic buses, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, and accident insurance for workers.
The BJP has also targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of failing to deliver on previous promises, including his commitment not to take a government bungalow. BJP officials claim Kejriwal instead constructed a Rs 51 crore bungalow.
Voting in Delhi is scheduled for February 5 across all 70 assembly seats, the results of which will be declared on February 8.