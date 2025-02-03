ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Slams Kejriwal, Sisodia; Says AAP Gave Only Garbage, Toxic Water To Delhi

Amit Shah slammed Kejriwal and Sisodia for corruption and failure to develop Delhi, emphasising that BJP-led states have progressed while Delhi lagged behind.

Amit Shah slammed Kejriwal and Sisodia for corruption and failure to develop Delhi, emphasising that BJP-led states have progressed while Delhi lagged behind.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and party candidate from Jangpura constituency Tarvinder Singh Marwah during a public meeting (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said states having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years, but Delhi has been left behind because the AAP keeps making excuses and fighting with the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Jangpura in south Delhi, Shah dubbed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia as "bade miyan and chote myian" who have looted Delhi.

Shah said Sisodia, who is fighting elections from the Jangpura Assembly seat, is the only education minister in the country who went to jail in a liquor scam.

"States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind, they keep fighting with the Centre. They have been making excuses for 10 years while acting like cry babies," Shah said.

Kejriwal lied to the people of Delhi and gave only garbage, toxic water and corruption to the national capital, he said.

"Bade miyan and chote miyan" looted Delhi after making false promises. They are both going to lose the elections," the senior BJP leader said. The BJP is the only party which can transform Delhi into a world-class capital city, he said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said states having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years, but Delhi has been left behind because the AAP keeps making excuses and fighting with the Centre.

Addressing a public meeting in Jangpura in south Delhi, Shah dubbed AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia as "bade miyan and chote myian" who have looted Delhi.

Shah said Sisodia, who is fighting elections from the Jangpura Assembly seat, is the only education minister in the country who went to jail in a liquor scam.

"States having a double-engine BJP government have progressed in the last 10 years. Delhi has been left behind, they keep fighting with the Centre. They have been making excuses for 10 years while acting like cry babies," Shah said.

Kejriwal lied to the people of Delhi and gave only garbage, toxic water and corruption to the national capital, he said.

"Bade miyan and chote miyan" looted Delhi after making false promises. They are both going to lose the elections," the senior BJP leader said. The BJP is the only party which can transform Delhi into a world-class capital city, he said. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH IN DELHIAMIT SHAH DELHI ELECTION RALLYBJP ELECTION RALLYDELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.