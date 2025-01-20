Delhi Elections: AAP Star Campaigner List Includes Kejriwal, Atishi; Swati Maliwal Left Out

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its list of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections, which includes top leaders from Delhi and Punjab.

However, party MP Swati Maliwal's name is missing from the list. Among the prominent names, the first is party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, followed by other key figures like Atishi, Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh.

The list also includes the name of educator Avadh Ojha, who joined the party ahead of the elections, and Satyendra Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail for nearly two years due to a money laundering case. Despite his ongoing legal troubles, Jain's name remains on the campaigner list.

Raghav Chadha, another MP, who had stayed away from campaigning during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is also part of the star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly elections. The list further features several Delhi government ministers, including Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and others.

However, Maliwal, who has been a prominent member of the party and a Rajya Sabha MP, has been excluded from the list. The exclusion comes amid her recent isolation, following a court case related to an alleged incident of misbehaviour with her at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi.

The announcement of the star campaigners comes ahead of the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly Elections, scheduled for February 5, 2025. Voting will take place across 70 constituencies, with the results to be announced on February 8.