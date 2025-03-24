ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Assembly Budget Session: Ministers Address Key Issues On Healthcare, Power And Education

New Delhi: On the first day of the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, proceedings began with Question Hour, where MLAs from both the ruling party and the opposition raised queries related to various departments. Ministers responded to these questions, addressing concerns about healthcare staff, power infrastructure and education fees.

Acute Staff Shortage in Delhi Government Hospitals

Shahdara BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal enquired about the shortage of staff in Delhi government hospitals and the steps taken to address it. Responding to the question, Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that a requisition has been sent to UPSC for filling vacant doctor positions. So far, dossiers of 341 selected doctors have been received, with 249 appointment letters issued and 92 more in process. Additionally, a recruitment drive has been initiated for temporary staffing, and a request has been sent to the Delhi Services Selection Board (DSSSB) to fill 1,055 paramedical staff vacancies.

Nursing Staff Recruitment Update

The Health Minister further informed that DSSSB has been tasked with filling 1,507 nursing staff positions. The examination has already been conducted, and results are awaited.

Electricity Infrastructure and Traffic Concerns

Shakur Basti BJP MLA Karnail Singh questioned Energy Minister Ashish Sood about the number of electricity poles and transformers installed across Delhi. The minister provided the following data:

TPDDL: 3,16,000 poles, 31,329 transformers

BRPL: 2,83,000 poles, 36,918 transformers

BYPL: 1,29,000 poles, 4,044 transformers

Karnail Singh further raised concerns regarding traffic congestion caused by these installations. The Energy Minister clarified that the poles and transformers have been placed along roadsides to avoid traffic disruptions. If complaints arise, solutions are provided based on technical feasibility and after the required civil agency pays the estimated cost, as per Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) guidelines.