Delhi Assembly Budget Session Begins On Monday; CAG Report On DTC To Be Tabled

New Delhi: The Budget session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence on Monday and the first budget of the newly-elected government will be presented on March 25.

Speaker Vijender Gupta said the session will commence tomorrow (Monday) in the Assembly Hall of the Old Secretariat. "Tomorrow is the first day of the Budget Session. The budget will be presented on March 25. The CAG report will also be tabled during the budget session," Gupta told media on Sunday.

The Budget Session is a crucial period in the legislative calendar, during which key financial and policy matters will be discussed and decided upon. The session is tentatively scheduled to run from March 24 to March 28, with provisions for extension if required.

Notably, the CAG report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be tabled during the session, a statement issued by the Assembly secretariat said. This would be the third CAG report to be tabled.

"On the first day of the budget session, the CAG report related to DTC pending during the tenure of the previous government will be presented in the House. This will be the third CAG report to be tabled," Gupta said.

After the formation of the new government in Delhi, during the assembly session held in February for the swearing-in of the new ministers, two CAG reports, pending with the previous government, were published. The first report was related to the excise policy, while the second report was on health services.

The key highlights of the session will include the presentation of the annual budget which will outline the government's financial priorities and development roadmap. Following the tabling of the Budget, a general discussion would take place wherein lawmakers will engage in a detailed discussion to analyse financial allocations and policy initiatives. It will also include consideration and passing of the budget, where the assembly will deliberate and vote on the proposed budget on March 27. Additionally, March 28 has been designated for private members' business, allowing legislators to introduce and debate resolutions and bills.

The Question Hour, an essential platform for legislative scrutiny and accountability, will be held on March 24, 26, 27 and 28 where ministers will respond to queries on various departments as per the allotted schedule. Members wishing to raise matters of public importance under Rule 280 must submit their notices by 5:00 pm on the working day before the sitting. The balloting process will determine the first ten notices for discussion each day. Private Members' Resolutions will be taken up on March 28, with notices required 12 days in advance.

The Speaker has issued directions to ensure decorum and efficiency during the session. "Members are advised to adhere to the rules for submitting questions, resolutions, and special mentions. Seating arrangements must be followed, and the quorum bell will ring at 10:55 am each day," the direction stated.

"It is also informed that for any further information and details, members are encouraged to refer to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business or contact the Legislative Assembly Secretariat," it added.

"I think the upcoming budget will be dedicated to the people of Delhi. It will be related to what we have said in our Sankalp Patra (election manifesto). I am sure that there will be some gifts for everyone. Now, we will take Delhi to the path of development. The upcoming budget will be a budget prepared by the people of Delhi," BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva said.