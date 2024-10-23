ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Delhi's Air Quality Crisis Turning Into A Public Health Emergency With Multiple Areas Reporting Severe AQI?

New Delhi: A thick layer of smog enveloped the national capital Wednesday morning as its air quality remained in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 363, while more areas fell into the "severe" zone.

The Jahangirpuri monitoring station registered a "severe" Air Quality Index of 418, while Vivek Vihar's reading was 407 and Anand Vihar's 402.

At 9 am, the AQI at Sonia Vihar was close to the "severe" category at 398, while Wazirpur recorded 396.

Overall, the city's AQI at 9 am was 363.

The city was covered in a thick layer of smog as almost all weather monitoring stations fell into the red zone, with more areas moving into the maroon zone of Central Pollution Control Board's colour-coded warnings.