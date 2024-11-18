ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Among World's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities; Haryana Claims Four Spots

According to the AQI website data, Delhi got the first place with 856 AQI, while Gurugram got the second place with AQI status 702.

Delhi Stands In Top 10 Most Polluted Cities Across World
Representational Image (ANI)
Published : 1 hours ago

Published : 1 hours ago

Chandigarh: Due to rising air pollution in Haryana, the Air Quality Index (AQI) level has crossed 600 here and made the situation worse. The government has decided to close private and government primary schools in seven districts.

As per records, on Monday, India became 9 of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Out of these, four cities are from Haryana state only.

Up to 4 pm, data released on the AQI website showed, the national capital got the first place in this list with 856 AQI, while Haryana's Gurugram got the second place, reaching the AQI status 702. At the same time, Sonipat, Rohtak and Faridabad have also placed in the top 10 most polluted cities worldwide.

According to officials, schools up to Class V have also been closed in Rohtak, Sonipat, Nuh, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat.

Due to severe air pollution and haze, the visibility has come down to 50 to 100 metres. While the maximum AQI was up to 380 on Sunday, it crossed 600 on Monday. According to experts, 600 AQI is as similar to smoking over 30 cigarettes daily.

The AQI in Charkhi Dadri has crossed 300. After this, the restrictions of GRAP-4 will remain in force here till further orders. Apart from keeping mining and crushers closed till further orders, the administration has also stopped construction work. A Task Force of administrative and police officers has also been formed to fully implement the rules.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Naveen Kumar said that extensive and strong arrangements have been made by the administration to implement GRAP stage 4, and the Task Force will take strict action against those who violate the rules.

Common people faced problems due to smog on Monday morning in Mewat and visibility was recorded between 50 and 100 metres. District Elementary Education Officer Hayat Khan said that as per the order of Nuh, a holiday has been declared in all schools up to Class V till November 22.

After the ever-increasing deadly pollution level in Rohtak, the Air Quality Index has reached a dangerous level of 708 points, due to which Rohtak has reached the 9th position in pollution worldwide.

