Delhi Among World's Top 10 Most Polluted Cities; Haryana Claims Four Spots

Chandigarh: Due to rising air pollution in Haryana, the Air Quality Index (AQI) level has crossed 600 here and made the situation worse. The government has decided to close private and government primary schools in seven districts.

As per records, on Monday, India became 9 of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. Out of these, four cities are from Haryana state only.

Up to 4 pm, data released on the AQI website showed, the national capital got the first place in this list with 856 AQI, while Haryana's Gurugram got the second place, reaching the AQI status 702. At the same time, Sonipat, Rohtak and Faridabad have also placed in the top 10 most polluted cities worldwide.

According to officials, schools up to Class V have also been closed in Rohtak, Sonipat, Nuh, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Panipat.

Due to severe air pollution and haze, the visibility has come down to 50 to 100 metres. While the maximum AQI was up to 380 on Sunday, it crossed 600 on Monday. According to experts, 600 AQI is as similar to smoking over 30 cigarettes daily.