Delhi Airport Terminal 1 To Be Fully Operational From April 15

New Delhi: Terminal 1 (T1) at Delhi Airport will be fully operational starting April 15, 2025, moving all flights from Terminal 2 (T2) to T1, the GMR Airports Limited, the operator of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced today.

T2 is currently handling approximately 270-280 air traffic movements daily, with an average of over 46,000 passengers and primarily serving Akasa Air and Indigo Airlines. These flights will move to T1, which has undergone expansion and modernisation. DIAL has already informed airlines of this process and is working with them for a smooth transfer.

The complete reopening of T1 is part of the ongoing process of upgrading and modernising services to enhance passenger experience. The upgrade of Terminal 1 is in consideration to the Phase 3A Delhi Airport terminal expansion for growing capacity. The fully expanded terminal offering modern amenities and technologies was opened in March 2024 for domestic and international passengers.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, expressed his enthusiasm for the development saying, "We are happy to inform you that Terminal 1 will be open for passengers from April 15, 2025. This is a significant step in improving the overall passenger experience and promoting the increasing demand for air travel. Moving from T2 to T1 is in line with our goal to provide a world-class airport."