Delhi Airport Terminal 1 To Be Fully Operational From April 15

New Delhi: Terminal 1 (T1) at Delhi Airport will be fully operational starting April 15, 2025, moving all flights from Terminal 2 (T2) to T1, the GMR Airports Limited, the operator of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced today.
T2 is currently handling approximately 270-280 air traffic movements daily, with an average of over 46,000 passengers and primarily serving Akasa Air and Indigo Airlines. These flights will move to T1, which has undergone expansion and modernisation. DIAL has already informed airlines of this process and is working with them for a smooth transfer.
The complete reopening of T1 is part of the ongoing process of upgrading and modernising services to enhance passenger experience. The upgrade of Terminal 1 is in consideration to the Phase 3A Delhi Airport terminal expansion for growing capacity. The fully expanded terminal offering modern amenities and technologies was opened in March 2024 for domestic and international passengers.
Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, expressed his enthusiasm for the development saying, "We are happy to inform you that Terminal 1 will be open for passengers from April 15, 2025. This is a significant step in improving the overall passenger experience and promoting the increasing demand for air travel. Moving from T2 to T1 is in line with our goal to provide a world-class airport."
Delhi Airport will also be the first airport in India to have an overall capacity of over 100 million passengers per annum. The three terminals will have capacity of 40 million passengers at T1, 15 million at T2, and 45 million at T3.
What's new in T1 is is an amazing 206,950 square metres and will offer many new features that enhance the passenger experience.
Some key features
- Biometric Entry: DIGIYATRA facial recognition system for seamless and quicker entry.
- Automated Security: 20 automated tray retrieval systems to speed up security checks.
- Capacity Baggage: Increased baggage capacity at T1, handling up to 6,000 bags per hour.
- Passenger-Centric Facilities: 108 self-service check-in kiosks, improved lounges, prayer room and devoted areas for reduced mobility passengers.
- Sustainability: The terminal was built to LEED Platinum Level, with energy saving systems and natural light throughout