ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport's T2 To Shut Temporarily From April, Operations To Shift To T1

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL announced on Wednesday that Terminal 2 (T2) is set to be temporarily closed for four to five months starting in April, along with the closure of one runway for degradation. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the capital has three terminals—T1, T2, and T3—with a total annual passenger handling capacity of approximately 109 million.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that work at T1 is expected to be completed by March 15, after which it will be operational following necessary approvals. T2, which currently has a capacity of around 15 million passengers, will be shut down in April, with its operations being shifted to T1.

To accommodate increasing air traffic, a section of T3, currently used for domestic flights, will be converted for international operations. "Average international load is around 67,000 to 68,000 per day.... If you multiply that with 365, it comes to close to 24 million. The rated capacity for the international terminal T3 is 20 million. In fact, we are sweating the asset to the tune of 20 per cent," he said.

"So, we have come out with the proposal to convert Pier C (section of the airport), which is currently domestic, into international at T3. The international capacity will become 32 million. This will take care (of the capacity) for the next four to five years as per the airlines' projections," he added.