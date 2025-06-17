ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport Sees 12 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather

Several flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to adverse weather conditions.

Published : June 17, 2025

New Delhi: As many as 12 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday evening due to adverse weather conditions, according to an official. The official said that due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi, 12 flights were diverted between 3 pm and 4 pm.

In a post on X, Air India said that due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, our flight operations are getting impacted with some diversions.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), is the country's busiest and currently, has three operational runways, while one runway is closed for upgradation works.

