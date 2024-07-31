ETV Bharat / bharat

Heavy Rains Lash Delhi; About 10 Flights Diverted, Several Roads Water-Logged, LG Alerts Officials

New Delhi: At least 10 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains in the national capital. An official said that at least 10 flights were diverted at the airport after 1930 hours due to bad weather.

The national capital witnessed heavy rains that also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas. On social media platform X, airlines said that flights might get affected due to the bad weather.

Vistara said flight UK998 from Pune to Delhi has been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport. Flights to and from Delhi may get affected due to bad weather this evening. "Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement", Air India said.

SpiceJet said that due to "bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected". "We have a special announcement straight from the heavenly skies! The rain gods have decided to shower #Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we're expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night," IndiGo said in a post on X and asked passengers to check the status of their flights.

On the same day, a house collapsed in the Sabji Mandi area of north Delhi following the poor weather, a Delhi Fire Services official said. "We received a call at 8:57 pm regarding the collapse of a house in the Sabji Mandi area close to Ghanta Ghar near Robin Cinema. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official said.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in the national capital. "Have cautioned all officers to remain alert in light of the ongoing heavy downpour in Delhi. Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," Saxena posted on X.