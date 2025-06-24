Delhi Airport Sees 48 Flight Cancellations Amidst Iran-Israel Conflict, Other Airports Also See Cancellations

New Delhi: The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel is now taking a toll on air travel, with flight disruptions reported across India. On Monday night, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, saw 48 flight cancellations, significantly affecting operations.
According to airport sources, the cancelled flights included 28 arrivals and 20 departures. Indian carriers Air India and IndiGo were among the worst hit, as Air India cancelled 17 incoming and 10 outgoing flights, while IndiGo called off 8 arrivals and 7 departures. Apart from these, international airlines cancelled three arriving and three departing flights from Delhi.
Other Airports See Similar Cancellations
With Qatar closing its airspace and other parts of the Gulf region also seeing airspace closures, other airports in India also faced the ripple effects of the Iran-Israel conflict. Flights were disrupted at airports in Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru, Lucknow, and Kochi.
International Flights Affected from Kochi
Kochi International Airport confirmed significant disruptions due to operational issues stemming from the regional tensions. Affected flights include:
- A1953 (Kochi–Doha)
- SG018 (Kochi–Dubai)
- 6E1403 (Kochi–Abu Dhabi)
- 6E1493 (Kochi–Riyadh)
- 6E1271 (Kochi–Muscat)
- 6E1272 (Muscat–Kochi)
- 6E1206/055 (Bahrain–Kochi–Dammam)
- SG017 (Dubai–Kochi)
- 6E1404 (Abu Dhabi–Kochi)
Authorities across all affected airports have issued advisories urging passengers to verify flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport. They have also requested passengers’ cooperation as airlines work to restore schedules.
The disruption follows heightened regional tensions after Iran launched multiple missile strikes targeting U.S. military installations in Qatar and Iraq. These attacks were reportedly in retaliation for American airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow on Sunday morning.
