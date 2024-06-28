Delhi Airport Canopy Collapse: A Chronology of Such Airport Mishaps in India

Hyderabad : The roof collapse incident at Delhi airport raised questions over the safety of civil aviation in the country. A small portion of the canopy collapsed at the departure terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Friday's rains in the national capital of Delhi, killing one person and injuring several others. The Civil Aviation Ministry swung into action to rescue the persons injured in the incident.

Following this incident, experts have called for a fresh look at the safety and also stressed the need for nation-wide checks at the airports in the interests of thousands of passengers availing of the flight services. They also underscore the importance of taking out structural safety audits at all the airports to eliminate any risk for the passengers or staff. Here is a chronology of airport-related mishaps in India: