Delhi Airport Operations Remain Normal, Issues Travel Advisory

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.
"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.
The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, "Follow updates and instructions provided by their respective airlines. Comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations. Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures. Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation. Check the latest flight status through their airline or on the official Delhi Airport website"
"We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content," the advisory added.
Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.
The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons. The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai.
In the early hours of Saturday, four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes, sources told ANI, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate. India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control.