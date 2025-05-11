ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport Operations Remain Normal, Issues Travel Advisory

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.

"Delhi Airport operations continue as normal. However, some flight schedules and processing times at security checkpoints may be affected," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.

The airport operator issued the advisory to passengers, which includes, "Follow updates and instructions provided by their respective airlines. Comply with hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations. Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures. Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation. Check the latest flight status through their airline or on the official Delhi Airport website"

"We strongly advise all passengers to depend exclusively on official updates for accurate information and to refrain from circulating unverified content," the advisory added.