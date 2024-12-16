ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Airport Now Provides Connectivity To 150 Destinations

As per a release, Delhi airport operator DIAL said the airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations.

Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said the airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations. On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. "Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88 per cent of destinations are connected from Delhi and 56 per cent of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi.

"Almost 50 per cent (42 per cent to be precise) of long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway," it said. The airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.

TAGGED:

DIAL, DELHI AIRPORT CONNECTIVITY, THAI AIRASIA, DESTINATIONS, DELHI AIRPORT

