Delhi Airport Now Provides Connectivity To 150 Destinations

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said the airport now provides connectivity to 150 destinations. On Sunday, Thai AirAsia X launched direct flights between Delhi and Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK), marking the 150th destination connected to Delhi airport, according to a release.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also said it has become the first airport in the country to connect 150 destinations. "Of all the long-haul destinations from India, 88 per cent of destinations are connected from Delhi and 56 per cent of all long-haul weekly flights departing from India, operate from Delhi.

"Almost 50 per cent (42 per cent to be precise) of long-haul passengers from India chose Delhi airport as their gateway," it said. The airport handles around 1,400 flight movements daily.