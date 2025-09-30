Delhi Airport Introduces E-Arrival Card Facility For International Passengers From October 1
E-Arrival Card to streamline foreign passenger entry, cut paper use, and enhance travel experience at Delhi Airport
Published : September 30, 2025 at 1:31 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant move toward improving passenger experience, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), led by GMR Aero, in conjunction with the Bureau of Immigration, has announced the launch of the E-Arrival Card service for international passengers arriving from October 1. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the country aims to streamline the arrival process, enhance passenger convenience, and reduce environmental impact.
The E-Arrival Card will allow international passengers arriving at Delhi Airport to complete their arrival paperwork online instead of using the traditional paper-based card. Before entering India, travellers can submit their details through secure government portals or mobile apps, making the process smoother at immigration counters.
With this initiative, Delhi Airport joined the list of the top international airports in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea and Malaysia, which have already launched E-Arrival Card service.
Green Push: Eliminating Paper, Saving Time
“By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL. He added that the initiative reflects the Indian government’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices.
The E-Arrival Card launch comes close on the heels of another landmark reform. In June 2024, Delhi Airport introduced India’s first Fast Track Immigration–Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), designed to provide faster, more secure, and convenient travel for Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.
How the E-arrival Card Works
Foreign travellers heading to India can now fill out their E-Arrival Card up to three days before their journey. The facility is available through multiple secure platforms, including:
- The Bureau of Immigration portal
- The Indian Visa website
- The Su-Swagatam mobile app
- The Delhi Airport official website
This integration offers both desktop and mobile options. Once the form is submitted digitally, passengers will no longer need to fill out paper forms upon arrival, saving time and reducing congestion at immigration counters.
