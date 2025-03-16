ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Air Quality 'Satisfactory' For Second Straight Day

Delhi recorded its cleanest air for any day between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years, with an AQI of 85.

Delhi's Air Quality 'Satisfactory' For Second Straight Day
Representational Image (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 7:22 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi saw the second consecutive "satisfactory" air quality on Sunday, with an AQI reading of 99, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its cleanest air for any day between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85. This was the first day of "satisfactory" air quality in 2025.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good,' 51-100 is 'Satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'Moderate,' 201-300 is 'Poor,' 301-400 is 'Very Poor,' and 401-500 is 'Severe.' The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels fluctuating between 60 per cent and 42 per cent. The weather department has forecast strong winds for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

New Delhi: Delhi saw the second consecutive "satisfactory" air quality on Sunday, with an AQI reading of 99, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

On Saturday, Delhi recorded its cleanest air for any day between January 1 and March 15 in the last three years, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85. This was the first day of "satisfactory" air quality in 2025.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'Good,' 51-100 is 'Satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'Moderate,' 201-300 is 'Poor,' 301-400 is 'Very Poor,' and 401-500 is 'Severe.' The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels fluctuating between 60 per cent and 42 per cent. The weather department has forecast strong winds for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI AIR QUALITYAIR QUALITY MANAGEMENTDELHIAIR POLLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.