ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Chokes Under 'Severe' Air Quality, Government Steps In With Action Plan

Vehicles ply on NH-24 during smog, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital remained in the "severe" category on Saturday morning with the AQI settling at 407 at 9 am, according to the Sameer app that provides hourly updates of the national AQI published by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Friday, the Delhi government banned private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles, prohibited the entry of interstate non-electric-CNG buses, certain categories of construction activities and staggered government office timings, as the city choked under 'severe'-category air pollution.