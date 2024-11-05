Delhi Air Quality Nears 'Severe' Mark, Govt Implements Emergency Measures

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi has reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering near the 'severe' mark. As of November 5, 2024, the AQI in the national capital recorded a troubling 386, showing a slight improvement from the previous day’s 382, but still posing significant health risks for residents. Areas such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar have recorded AQI levels exceeding 400.
The Central Pollution Control Board forecasts that the air quality will remain in the ‘very poor’ category until November 6, with the possibility of dipping into the ‘severe’ range in the following week. Meanwhile, neighboring regions are also experiencing high pollution levels, with Noida recording an AQI of 319 and Ghaziabad reaching 314, with Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh remains second highest AQI of 380 after Delhi.
The troubling rise in pollution levels is attributed to several factors, including stubble burning in neighboring states, increased vehicular emissions, and construction activities within the city. The onset of winter, characterized by lower temperatures and stagnant air, exacerbates the situation, trapping pollutants close to the ground and contributing to the thick blanket of smog that envelops the city.
In response to this escalating crisis, the Delhi government has proposed a series of specific action plans aimed at combating air pollution. These initiatives the introduction of anti-smog guns, sprinkling of water for multiple times a day and enhanced monitoring of air quality across various zones. The government also plans to promote the use of public transport and electric vehicles while working to regulate construction dust and implement measures to reduce emissions from vehicles.
Meanwhile, talking about the visibility conditions in parts of Northwest India fluctuated overnight. At Palam, visibility remained steady at 2100 meters through most of the night but decreased to 1800 meters at 0030 UTC, persisting at that level as of 0100 UTC.
Amritsar Airport, on the other side, reported significantly lower visibility, recording 800 meters since 0000 UTC, marking the lowest visibility there over the past 24 hours. Other major airports in Northwest India, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Jaipur, maintained better visibility conditions, all reporting levels above 1800 meters during the night.
Delhi’s Chief Minister Atishi has underscored the urgency of these actions, stressing that vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are at heightened risk. Health experts are also raising alarms.
Children remain vulnerable
Dr Naresh Gupta, a pediatrician from Rajasthan, highlighted that young children are especially vulnerable to the health impacts of toxic air. Polluted air can stunt lung development in children, lead to asthma, and worsen respiratory conditions. Dr. Gupta noted, “Children breathe faster, which means they inhale more pollutants, putting them at even greater risk of lifelong respiratory issues.”
Prolonged exposure to poor air quality is associated with severe health risks, including respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and diminished lung capacity. According to health officials, toxic particles such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 can penetrate deep into the lungs, exacerbating conditions for people with heart and lung diseases, as well as causing lasting damage to young, developing lungs.
The government’s commitment to addressing the air quality crisis will be tested in the coming weeks as they work to implement these plans and communicate the importance of public awareness and individual action.
Residents are urged to stay informed about air quality levels, limit outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, and use air purifiers in their homes if possible. The situation is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges posed by air pollution in urban India, and it underscores the need for sustained efforts to create a cleaner, healthier environment for all.