ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Records Poor Air Quality With AQI 272 On Tuesday Morning, Minimum Temp 20.3 Deg C

New Delhi: The national capital's air quality on Tuesday morning was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 272, an improvement from that AQI of 304 recorded a day ago, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

Out of a total of 40 monitoring stations, data from 37 has been shared by the department.

Among these, 10 stations -- Anand Vihar, Alipur, Aya Nagar, Bawana, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Narela, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar, and Sonia Vihar -- were in the "very poor" category, while the remaining in the "poor" category.

The city gets blanketed in a layer of smog during the evening and early morning hours.