Smog Blankets Delhi As Air Quality Drops To 'Very Poor', GRAP Stage II Enforced

New Delhi: A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning as the city's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category with 27 monitoring stations falling in the red zone, the Central Pollution Control Board said.

The city's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 317 at 9 am on Tuesday, it said.

This deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital, which enforces a ban on the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets, except for emergency and essential services.

Several areas including Mundka, Bawana, Wazirpur, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Alipur, Ashok Vihar, Aya Nagar, Burari, Dwarka, Mandir Marg, dropped to the 'very poor' category.