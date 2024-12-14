Delhi Air Quality Sees Marginal Improvement Amid Winter Chill

New Delhi: Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) On Saturday showed a slight improvement, dropping from 262 on Friday to 227, moving closer to the lower range of the “poor” category. At the city’s base station on Lodhi Road, the minimum AQI recorded was 160, thanks to hyper-local wind activity and favourable weather patterns.
Meteorologists attributed the improvement to strong northwesterly winds reaching speeds of 16 kmph during the afternoon, which dispersed pollutants in the air. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts similar conditions to persist, with the AQI likely to remain “poor” through the weekend before returning to “very poor” next week.
“Today’s wind activity has been a blessing,” said Dr RK Sharma, an environmental activist. “The shift in air movement provided temporary relief by diluting pollution levels, but we cannot rely on such factors alone. Emissions from traffic and industrial sources need stricter controls.”
Noida and NCR Show Marginal Relief
Neighbouring cities also witnessed slight improvements in air quality. Noida’s AQI dropped to 173 on Saturday from 196 on Thursday, while Greater Noida recorded 140, both in the “moderate” range. In Ghaziabad, AQI levels were even better, with key monitoring stations such as Indirapuram and Loni recording values between 101 and 122, marking a stark contrast to Delhi’s pollution.
Residents, however, remain cautious. “We’ve seen such temporary improvements before,” said Pooja Mishra, a resident of Noida’s Sector 62. “Once the wind subsides, the smog and pollution return. Permanent measures are urgently needed.”
Temperature Fluctuations Add to Weather Woes
Despite the improvement in air quality, Delhiites woke up to a persistent winter chill. IMD data showed a notable rise in the minimum temperature to 9°C on Friday, up from 4.5°C the previous day, while the maximum temperature remained nearly unchanged at 22.8°C.
Clear skies and gentle winds are expected to prevail through Saturday, with temperatures hovering around 7°C (minimum) and 23°C (maximum). The air quality early warning system predicts a return to “very poor” conditions early next week, emphasizing the urgency for long-term measures.
Call for Sustainable Solutions
While today’s respite offers temporary relief, experts stress the need for sustainable pollution control measures, such as stricter vehicular emission norms and better waste management. With the National Capital Region (NCR) cities showing moderate AQI levels, collaborative efforts across Delhi and its neighbours could help mitigate the seasonal smog that plagues the region each winter.
Read More