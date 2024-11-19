ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida, Ghaziabad Schools Ordered To Conduct Classes Online Due To Air Pollution

Noida/Ghaziabad: The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.

The decision came as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the National Capital Region, which includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.

"In view of this, all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12 till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in an order.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh issued similar instructions, citing severe pollution levels. "All schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed for offline classes and will operate exclusively in online mode until further notice," Singh said, according to an official statement.