ETV Bharat / bharat

Noida, Ghaziabad Schools Ordered To Conduct Classes Online Due To Air Pollution

Schools in Ghaziabad and Noida switched to online classes due to severe air pollution, as authorities invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.

Schools in Ghaziabad and Noida switched to online classes due to severe air pollution, as authorities invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan.
File Photo- People at Kartavya Path amid smog in New Delhi (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 40 minutes ago

Noida/Ghaziabad: The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.

The decision came as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the National Capital Region, which includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.

"In view of this, all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12 till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in an order.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh issued similar instructions, citing severe pollution levels. "All schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed for offline classes and will operate exclusively in online mode until further notice," Singh said, according to an official statement.

Singh emphasized public safety amid rising pollution levels and said the order will remain in effect until further instructions are provided.

Meanwhile, night-time inspections were carried out at construction sites in Noida to ensure compliance with the ban on construction and demolition activities as per the GRAP orders, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer of Noida Utsav Sharma said.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe. These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

The GRAP is invoked by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

Noida/Ghaziabad: The district administrations of Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) on Monday night ordered the suspension of physical classes till Class 12 in all schools and said studies will continue online due to poor air quality in the region.

The decision came as Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was invoked in the National Capital Region, which includes the two western Uttar Pradesh districts.

"In view of this, all schools of the District Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12 till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said in an order.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh issued similar instructions, citing severe pollution levels. "All schools from Class 1 to Class 12 in Ghaziabad will remain closed for offline classes and will operate exclusively in online mode until further notice," Singh said, according to an official statement.

Singh emphasized public safety amid rising pollution levels and said the order will remain in effect until further instructions are provided.

Meanwhile, night-time inspections were carried out at construction sites in Noida to ensure compliance with the ban on construction and demolition activities as per the GRAP orders, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's regional officer of Noida Utsav Sharma said.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a comprehensive plan that outlines specific actions to be taken at different levels of air pollution, ranging from moderate to severe. These actions include measures like banning certain industrial activities, road rationing and traffic diversions for heavy vehicles and controlling construction dust.

The GRAP is invoked by the Centre's Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCHOOLS CONDUCT ONLINE CLASSESDELHI AQIDELHI FOGDELHI AIR POLLUTIONDELHI AIR QUALITY ON TUESDAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.