GRAP Stage-IV: No Physical Classes For Students, Barring Class 10 And 12 in Delhi

New Delhi: As thick blanket of smog engulfed the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning with the air quality index (AQI) plummeting to the "severe-plus" category, authorities announced stricter pollution with the imposition of GRAP-4 control measures. The Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to 481 at 7 am on Monday.
This alarming level has alarming health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the majority of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 450. Neighbouring regions reported varying levels of air pollution, Noida's air was in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 384, Faridabad registered 'poor' at 320, while Ghaziabad and Gurugram faced 'severe' conditions with AQIs of 400 and 446, respectively.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for dense fog. The fog has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has disrupted flight operations, causing widespread delays. Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a "gas chamber". The situation has worsened leaving citizens struggling to breathe in the toxic air.
Sensing the gravity of the situation, Delhi government announced the suspension of in-person classes for all except for students of classes 10 and 12, the , as the city choked under alarming levels of pollution for the sixth straight day.
The announcement came hours after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stricter pollution control measures for the Delhi-NCR under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, or GRAP, effective from 8 am on Monday.
The Directorate of Education directed all heads of government and private schools to ensure that the offline classes for students up to class 9, and class 11, do not take place until further order.
"All the Heads of government, government aided and unaided private recognised schools of DoE, MCD, NDMC and DCB in Delhi are hereby directed to ensure that the physical classes for all students upto (sic) class nine and class eleven is (sic) to be discontinued from November 18 until further orders," the DoE stated in a circular.
In-person classes for students of class 10 and class 12 will continue as usual, it said. "With the imposition of GRAP-4 from tmrw, physical classes shall be discontinued for all students, apart from Class 10 and 12. All schools will hold online classes, until further orders," Chief Minister Atishi also said in a post on X.
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) worsened on Sunday, reaching 441 at 4 pm and rising to 457 by 7 pm due to unfavourable weather conditions. According to the government's order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).
Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for electric vehicles and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones. Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the panel said.
Emergency measures under stage 4
Stage 4 of GRAP, the strictest level, involves a slew of emergency measures aimed at curbing pollution and mitigating health risks. These include:
Vehicle restrictions
Suspension of entry for all truck traffic into Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities or services. Only LNG/CNG/electric and BS-VI diesel trucks will be allowed.
Prohibition on light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, except for EVs and CNG vehicles carrying essential items.
Ban on Delhi-registered diesel-operated medium and heavy goods vehicles, except those providing essential services.
Construction and infrastructure projects
A complete halt to construction and demolition (C&D) activities, extending to public projects such as roads, highways, flyovers, power transmission lines, and pipelines.
Workplace adjustments
A directive for public, municipal, and private offices to operate at 50% capacity, with the rest of the workforce mandated to work from home. The central government may also implement similar work-from-home measures for its employees.
Additional emergency measures
Introduction of the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme to reduce vehicular emissions. Suspension of non-essential commercial activities in the region.
The AQI crisis
Delhi’s air quality has been in a downward spiral over the past week, with severe levels recorded since Saturday (AQI 417). On Sunday, the situation worsened significantly as hourly readings escalated, touching the highest of 457 by 7 pm. The primary pollutants contributing to the crisis are:
PM2.5: These fine particles, smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter, are the main culprits, posing severe health risks by penetrating deep into the lungs and bloodstream.
Stubble Burning: Agricultural fires from neighboring states accounted for 25% of Delhi’s pollution on Sunday.
Vehicular Emissions: Contributing nearly 16% to the city’s pollution levels, traffic remains a significant source of toxic emissions.
Nationwide pollution scenario
Delhi is not alone in battling severe air pollution. Haryana’s Bahadurgarh recorded the highest AQI at 445, followed by Bhiwani (415) and Rajasthan’s Bikaner (404). Across Delhi, 32 out of 34 monitoring stations reported AQI levels exceeding 400, firmly placing them in the “severe” category.
Health advisory
Authorities have urged citizens, especially vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, to stay indoors and minimize outdoor activities. The public has been advised to adhere to the citizen charter for air quality improvement, which includes reducing personal vehicle usage, conserving energy, and avoiding activities that contribute to pollution.
Bleak forecast ahead
Meteorological predictions suggest that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the “severe” or “severe plus” category in the coming days due to heavy fog, variable winds, and unfavourable climatic conditions. With the AQI already breaching the 450-mark, the Capital’s pollution levels are set to challenge health and governance alike.
The implementation of GRAP Stage 4 is a critical step in combating Delhi’s escalating air quality crisis. However, its success hinges on strict enforcement and public cooperation. As the city grapples with one of its worst pollution seasons, the need for sustainable, long-term solutions has never been more urgent.
Rai to hold a meeting as air pollution worsens
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with the Heads of Departments of all concerned departments on Monday for the effective implementation of the GRAP IV, his office said.
The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday afternoon. "For effective implementation of GRAP-IV in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai will hold a meeting with HoDs of all concerned departments tomorrow at 12 noon at Delhi Secretariat," said the Delhi Environment Minister's Office.
