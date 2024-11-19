ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Pollution: SC Advises Use Of Masks For Advocates, Litigants

New Delhi: Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.



"Inviting reference to Order dated 17.11.2024 of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.



"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added. Earlier in the day, the top court directed Delhi and all the governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to strictly implement GRAP stage IV anti-pollution measures as AQI (Air Quality Index) remains in the "severe" category.



A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih also directed Delhi-NCR states to constitute immediate teams for monitoring actions which are required under it. It said that its further orders implementation of GRAP stage IV shall continue even if AQI falls below 450 and asked all NCR states and central government to file compliance affidavits.

"We make it clear that till further orders are passed by this court implementation of stage IV will continue even if AQI level drops below 450," ordered the top court.



It asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to consider stringent action under GRAP stages III and IV and that nothing is left to the discretion of the state or authorities. The apex court also expressed dissatisfaction with the CAQM for waiting for the AQI to breach the threshold to enforce the GRAP-III and GRAP-IV protocols.



The top court further directed all the NCR state governments and centres to immediately take a call on steps on the formulation of a plan for controlling measures to curb air pollution and present them to the court before the next date of hearing.



GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the national capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation. Restrictions under GRAP III and IV are implemented when the air quality becomes severe. The apex court while asking the Delhi government and neighbouring NCR states to file their compliance affidavit by November 22 on the implementation of preventive measures to check pollution, said steps may be taken besides those suggested under GRAP.



As the petitioner's counsel mentions that students of class 10th and 12th are still attending physical classes in schools unlike other students and urges to stop those physical classes as well, the Supreme Court said all NCR states should take an immediate call to stop physical classes of all standards up to class 12. The apex court was hearing the case relating to the pollution in Delhi-NCR.

