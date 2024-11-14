Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court To Hear Plea On November 18

New Delhi: As Delhi chokes on severe air pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on November 18, a plea for enforcement of measures to check pollution in the capital, after it was informed that Delhi should not become the most polluted city in the world.

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who has been appointed as amicus curiae, mentioned a matter related to air pollution before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih. Singh urged the bench to hear the matter urgently against the backdrop of severe air pollution in Delhi. The bench led by Justice Oka has been hearing a matter related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Since yesterday we have been in severe mode. Just to avoid this situation, this court has asked them to take pre-emptive action. They have not done anything. We should not become the most polluted city in the world," Singh contended before the bench.

Singh submitted before the bench that she has intimated the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) and they should explain what steps are being taken. After hearing brief submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for hearing on November 18.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index at 9 am on Thursday was 428, which falls in the 'severe' category. The air quality in Delhi on Wednesday was reported as the worst in the country, plunging into the 'severe' category for the first time this season. The city's 24-hour AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 418 on Wednesday, up from 334 the previous day.

