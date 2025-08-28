ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Pollution Cutting Life Expectancy By Over 8 Years: Report

In 2023, the city recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre, over 22 times the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Delhi Air Pollution Cutting Life Expectancy By Over 8 Years: Report
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 28, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi residents are projected to lose 8.2 years in life expectancy if current levels of particulate pollution in air persist, according to a report.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released by the University of Chicago noted that Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world, with average fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the WHO guideline by more than 20 times.

In 2023, the city recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre, over 22 times the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report underlined that Delhi residents face the steepest reduction in life expectancy due to toxic air, higher than in any other city globally.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which includes Delhi, continues to be the most polluted region, accounting for some of the highest health burdens linked to air pollution.

Experts said curbing vehicular emissions, controlling industrial pollution, and addressing stubble burning in neighbouring states, is critical to reversing the health impacts of dirty air in the capital.

The AQLI 2025 report has been prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC). Based on satellite-derived PM2.5 data, it assesses global and regional pollution levels and their impact on human health.

New Delhi: Delhi residents are projected to lose 8.2 years in life expectancy if current levels of particulate pollution in air persist, according to a report.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released by the University of Chicago noted that Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world, with average fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the WHO guideline by more than 20 times.

In 2023, the city recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre, over 22 times the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report underlined that Delhi residents face the steepest reduction in life expectancy due to toxic air, higher than in any other city globally.

The Indo-Gangetic Plain, which includes Delhi, continues to be the most polluted region, accounting for some of the highest health burdens linked to air pollution.

Experts said curbing vehicular emissions, controlling industrial pollution, and addressing stubble burning in neighbouring states, is critical to reversing the health impacts of dirty air in the capital.

The AQLI 2025 report has been prepared by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC). Based on satellite-derived PM2.5 data, it assesses global and regional pollution levels and their impact on human health.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI AIR QUALITY LIFE INDEXWHODELHI AIR POLLUTION CUTS LIFE SPAN

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Ganeshotsav Recipes For Festive Sweets With A Twist

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

From Teals To Wigeons: Four Lakh Migratory Birds Flock To Kashmir's Hokersar Wetland This Winter

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.