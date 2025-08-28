ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Air Pollution Cutting Life Expectancy By Over 8 Years: Report

New Delhi: Delhi residents are projected to lose 8.2 years in life expectancy if current levels of particulate pollution in air persist, according to a report.

The Air Quality Life Index (AQLI) report released by the University of Chicago noted that Delhi remains the most polluted city in the world, with average fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the WHO guideline by more than 20 times.

In 2023, the city recorded PM2.5 concentrations of 111.4 micrograms per cubic metre, over 22 times the WHO limit of 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

The report underlined that Delhi residents face the steepest reduction in life expectancy due to toxic air, higher than in any other city globally.