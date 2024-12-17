ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s Air Quality Dips To ‘Severe’ Category Again: GRAP-IV Restrictions Imposed, Schools Go Online

New Delhi: After a brief respite, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) plunged back into the ‘severe’ category on Tuesday, with a reading of 404, prompting authorities to impose the strictest restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-IV). The situation has disrupted daily life and raised alarm among residents and experts about the long-term impacts of such hazardous pollution levels.

Severity Across Delhi-NCR

Out of the 37 air quality monitoring stations in the city, 25 recorded AQI levels above 400, signalling ‘severe’ air quality. Anand Vihar (464), Wazirpur (450), and Vivek Vihar (446) emerged as the worst-affected areas. Key locations such as Punjabi Bagh (448), Nehru Nagar (441), and Mandir Marg (412) also reported alarming pollution levels. Meteorologists attribute the spike to stagnant winds, low temperatures, and high humidity, which are trapping pollutants in the atmosphere.

“With AQI levels consistently breaching the 400 mark, it’s a health emergency,” said Dr Rajesh Kumar, a pulmonologist at AIIMS, highlighting the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Impact on Education and Daily Life

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated hybrid learning modes for students from Classes VI-IX and XI across Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Schools and colleges were directed to shift to online classes entirely, disrupting traditional learning patterns. Parents have expressed mixed feelings about this move.

“We understand the necessity, but online classes cannot replace in-person education. My son struggles with the lack of interaction,” said Ritu Mehra, a parent in East Delhi.

The transportation and construction sectors have also been significantly affected. The entry of non-essential diesel vehicles, except those meeting BS-VI standards, has been banned. All construction activities, including public infrastructure projects, are halted, leading to job losses among daily wage workers.

“I’m a labourer, and this sudden halt in work means no income for my family. We are being hit the hardest,” said Ramesh, a construction worker in Noida.