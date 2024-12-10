ETV Bharat / bharat

Arvind Kejriwal Will Soon Be Given a Government Bungalow in Delhi: Union Minister

Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that once a Type 7 bungalow is available in Delhi, it will be allotted to Kejriwal.

File photo of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
File photo of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon be given a government bungalow in the national capital. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will soon be allotted a government house, as he is entitled to this facility as the head of a national party.

Responding to a question at a press conference, Khattar said that Kejriwal, being the president of a national party, is entitled to a Type 7 bungalow. However, he said that at present all the Type 7 bungalows are full.

Khattar said, "At present, we have only Type 5 and 6 bungalows available, but Type 7 bungalows are not available at the moment. As soon as it is available, Kejriwal will be allotted a Type 7 bungalow." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been demanding a central government accommodation for Kejriwal, saying he is entitled to it as the convener of a national party. The party had recently sent a letter to the Union Housing Ministry reiterating its demand.

It may be recalled that Arvind Kejriwal resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi in September. After which he shifted to the official residence of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal at 5 Ferozshah Road in October.

