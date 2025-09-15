Deletion Of Waqf By User Provision Prima Facie Not Arbitrary: SC
The bench said the legislative intent was to prevent misuse of waqf provisions and safeguard public property.
New Delhi: In a relief for the Centre, the Supreme Court on Monday said the contention that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held “no water”, and stressed that the deletion of the "waqf by user" provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary.
Waqf by user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal, written declaration of waqf by the owner.
The amended law requires all waqfs to be backed by a formal deed and to be registered with the waqf board. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, in an interim order, said the Centre deleted the "waqf-by-user" provision after noticing misuse and its omission, that too prospectively, was not “arbitrary”.
The petitioners opposed the abolition of "waqf-by-user" with a prospective effect. The apex court said if the legislature, in 2025, finds that on account of the concept of ‘Waqf by User’, huge government properties have been encroached upon, and to stop the said menace, it takes steps for deletion of the said provision, the said amendment, prima facie, cannot be said to be arbitrary.
The apex court cited instances such as the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board’s notification of thousands of acres of government land as waqf property, which was later struck down by the top court.
“After noticing such instances of misuse, if the legislature finds that the concept of ‘Waqf by User’ has to be abolished and that too prospectively, in our view, the same cannot prima facie be said to be arbitrary. In any case, as submitted by the Solicitor General, the deletion of clause (i) of Section 3(r) of the Original Waqf Act would come into effect from the date on which the impugned Act has come into effect," said the bench.
The CJI, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the said provision would, therefore, not apply retrospectively. “Therefore, the contention of the petitioners that the lands vested in the waqfs would be grabbed by the government prima facie holds no water”, said the CJI.
The petitioners had argued that old mosques, dargahs, graveyards, and other religious properties recognised over centuries through usage would be at risk of being taken over by the state.
The bench refused to accept this contention after noting the Centre’s assurance that the law would apply only prospectively. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted that the amendment to the provision about “waqf by user” was prospective in nature and all such waqfs registered as on April 8 2025, should stand protected except cases in which a waqf property was partially or fully in dispute or was a government property.
