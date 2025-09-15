ETV Bharat / bharat

Deletion Of Waqf By User Provision Prima Facie Not Arbitrary: SC

New Delhi: In a relief for the Centre, the Supreme Court on Monday said the contention that waqf lands would be grabbed by governments held “no water”, and stressed that the deletion of the "waqf by user" provision in the newly-amended waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary.

Waqf by user refers to a practice where a property is recognised as a religious or charitable endowment (waqf) based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if there isn't a formal, written declaration of waqf by the owner.

The amended law requires all waqfs to be backed by a formal deed and to be registered with the waqf board. A bench led by Chief Justice BR Gavai and comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, in an interim order, said the Centre deleted the "waqf-by-user" provision after noticing misuse and its omission, that too prospectively, was not “arbitrary”.

The petitioners opposed the abolition of "waqf-by-user" with a prospective effect. The apex court said if the legislature, in 2025, finds that on account of the concept of ‘Waqf by User’, huge government properties have been encroached upon, and to stop the said menace, it takes steps for deletion of the said provision, the said amendment, prima facie, cannot be said to be arbitrary.

The bench said the legislative intent was to prevent misuse of waqf provisions and safeguard public property. Under the 1995 law, "waqf by user" allowed a property to be recognised as a religious or charitable endowment if it had been used for such purposes over a long period, even without a formal deed from the owner.