ETV Bharat / bharat

Deletion Of Votes Cannot Be Done Online: ECI In Wake Of Rahul Gandhi's Allegations

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday categorically clarified that no deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public.

The poll panel also said that there was no wrongful deletion of electors in Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The statement of the ECI came in the wake of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's allegation of deletion of more than 6,000 voters names in Aland Assembly constituency in Karnataka on Thursday. He alleged that the deletions specifically targeted booths where the Congress party was winning.

Earlier, the poll panel called his allegations incorrect and baseless. Referring to Aland, the ECI said, "In the case of Aland, Karnataka, 6,018 applications in Form 7 for deletion were submitted online. On verification, only 24 applications were found to be genuine, while 5,994 were found to be incorrect. Accordingly, 24 applications were accepted, and the 5,994 incorrect applications were rejected."

Suspecting the genuineness of such a large number of applications for deletion, an inquiry was conducted and subsequently an FIR was registered by Electoral Registration Officer, Aland on February 21, 2023, it said.

"Based on the instructions of the ECI, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka handed over all available information with the Commission to the Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi district, on September 6,2023 for completing the investigation. The shared information included objector details such as Form Reference Number, name of the objector, EPIC number, mobile number used for login, mobile number provided for processing, software application medium, IP address, applicant place, form submission date and time, and user creation date," it said.