Delegation Led By Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Visit US On September 22

New Delhi: A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United States for meetings to take forward the discussions to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

The delegation will visit the US on September 22. "During the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, 2025, positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard," a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said on Saturday.



"In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on September 22, 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," it added.



Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on Tuesday to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations, with the two sides deciding to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement.

