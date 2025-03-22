ETV Bharat / bharat

Delegates To Maiden JAC Meet On Delimitation Will Receive GI-Certified Gifts

The list of girfs to be handed over to the participants. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The First Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting against the delimitation exercise, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, is taking place at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Saturday. Chief Ministers from various states that are likely to be affected by the restricting of the parliamentary constituencies like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka are expected to take part.

As a gesture of hospitality, the attendees will receive special gift hampers featuring Tamil Nadu's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products, crafted by local self-help group artisans. The curated items include:

1. Pattamadai Pai (Pattamadai Mat): Traditional mats, woven from korai grass by artisans along the banks of the Tamiraparani River, known for their intricate designs and durability.

2. Toda Embroidery Shawl: Handcrafted by the Toda tribal community of the Nilgiris, these shawls are distinguished by their unique red and black embroidery on white fabric.

3. Kancheepuram Silk Saree: Renowned for vibrant colours and intricate zari work, these sarees are woven from pure mulberry silk, reflecting the rich weaving tradition of Kancheepuram.

4. Ooty Varkey: A crispy biscuit-like snack from Ooty, offering a balanced sweet and savoury flavour, traditionally enjoyed with tea.