Delegates To Maiden JAC Meet On Delimitation Will Receive GI-Certified Gifts

Chennai: The First Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting against the delimitation exercise, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, is taking place at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Saturday. Chief Ministers from various states that are likely to be affected by the restricting of the parliamentary constituencies like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab along with the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka are expected to take part.
As a gesture of hospitality, the attendees will receive special gift hampers featuring Tamil Nadu's Geographical Indication (GI) tagged products, crafted by local self-help group artisans. The curated items include:
1. Pattamadai Pai (Pattamadai Mat): Traditional mats, woven from korai grass by artisans along the banks of the Tamiraparani River, known for their intricate designs and durability.
2. Toda Embroidery Shawl: Handcrafted by the Toda tribal community of the Nilgiris, these shawls are distinguished by their unique red and black embroidery on white fabric.
3. Kancheepuram Silk Saree: Renowned for vibrant colours and intricate zari work, these sarees are woven from pure mulberry silk, reflecting the rich weaving tradition of Kancheepuram.
4. Ooty Varkey: A crispy biscuit-like snack from Ooty, offering a balanced sweet and savoury flavour, traditionally enjoyed with tea.
5. Kanyakumari Cloves: Celebrated for their rich aroma and flavour, these cloves are a staple in various culinary traditions.
6. Kovilpatti Kadalai Mittai (Peanut Candy): A crunchy and nutritious sweet made from peanuts, jaggery, and a dash of cardamom, originating from Kovilpatti.
7. Erode Manjal (Turmeric): Known for its deep golden hue and high curcumin content, this turmeric is prized for its culinary and medicinal properties.
8. Kodaikanal Malai Poondu (Hill Garlic): Grown in the hills of Kodaikanal, this garlic variety is noted for its potent flavour and health benefits.
Each item not only showcases the state's rich cultural heritage but also supports the livelihoods of local artisans, emphasising its commitment to preserving traditional crafts.
