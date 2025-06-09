ETV Bharat / bharat

UP: 50 Delegates From 5 ASEAN Countries Participated In Six-day 'Bodhi Yatra'

Lucknow: In a bid to place Uttar Pradesh's Buddhist heritage on the world map, the Yogi Adityanath-led government organised a special six-day "Bodhi Yatra", which saw the participation of 50 delegates from five ASEAN countries.

As part of this mission, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in association with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, organised the "Bodhi Yatra" under the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation (MGC) framework, an official statement said on Sunday. The yatra, held from June 2 to June 7, aimed to showcase key destinations within the state's Buddhist circuit.

A 50-member delegation from five ASEAN nations -- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam -- participated in the tour. The group included Buddhist monks, travel agents, and social media influencers. UP's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh is committed to promote its rich Buddhist heritage on a global platform.

The recently held 'Bodhi Yatra' aimed to showcase major Buddhist sites like Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kushinagar and Sarnath, as well as Varanasi, Lucknow, and Agra to the world tourism map, he said. He informed that during the trip, the visiting delegation explored important sites such as the Ananda Bodhi Tree, Jetavana Monastery, Piprahwa Stupa, Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Dhamek Stupa, Ashokan Pillar, and several Buddhist museums.