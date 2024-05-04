Delegates from 23 Countries Arrive to Watch Lok Sabha Elections in India

By ANI

Published : May 4, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Delegates from 23 Countries Arrive to Watch Lok Sabha Elections in India
Delegates from 23 Countries Arrive to Watch Lok Sabha Elections in India ((ANI))

The invited delegates represent several election management bodies (EMBs) and organisations from 23 countries, such as Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, the Maldives, Papua New Guinea, and Namibia.

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has invited 75 international visitors from election management bodies (EMBs) of 23 countries to watch the world's largest elections unfold.

The poll commission said that this exercise is a first in terms of scale and magnitude of participation. The invited delegates represent various EMBs and organisations from 23 countries namely - Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea and Namibia.

Along with these 23 nations, members from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), and media teams from Bhutan and Israel will also participate. The electoral body of India said that it exemplifies its commitment to conducting general elections of the highest standards, offering a golden bridge for the EMBs to witness democratic excellence first-hand.

"The Election Commission of India continues fostering international cooperation by organising the Election Visitors' Programme (IEVP) during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024," the ECI said in a statement. The programme, which begins on May 4, seeks to familiarise foreign EMBs with the nuances of India's electoral system as well as the best practices used by the largest democracy in the world, the ECI said.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will address the delegates on May 5. Thereafter, the delegates will embark in small groups to observe polls and related preparedness in various constituencies in six states--Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The programme will conclude on May 9.

The ongoing Lok Sabha elections that began on April 19 and are being conducted in seven phases will conclude on June 1 with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

