Delay In Projects Not Only Leads To Cost Escalation But Also Deprives Public of Intended Benefits: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the 45th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments, the PMO said in a statement.

In the meeting, eight significant projects were reviewed, which included six Metro Projects of Urban Transport and one project each relating to Road connectivity and thermal power. The combined cost of these projects, spread across different States/UTs, is more than Rs 1 lakh crore, the statement said.

The Prime Minister stressed that all government officials, both at the Central and State levels, must recognise that project delays not only escalate costs, but also hinder the public from receiving the intended benefits, the statement added.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed Public Grievances related to the banking and insurance sector. While the Prime Minister noted the reduction in the time taken for disposal, he also emphasised the quality of disposal of the grievances.

Considering more and more cities are coming up with Metro Projects as one of the preferred public transport systems, PM Modi advised conducting workshops for experience sharing for cities where projects are under implementation or in the pipeline, to capture the best practices and learnings from experiences, the statement said.

During the review, PM Modi stressed the importance of timely Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Project affected families during the implementation of projects. He further asked to ensure ease of living for such families by providing quality amenities at the new place, it said.

The PM also reviewed PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. He directed to enhancement of the capacity of installations of rooftops in the States/UTs by developing a quality vendor ecosystem. He further directed to reduce the time required in the process, starting from demand generation to operationalisation of rooftop solar. it added.

He further directed States to adopt a saturation approach for villages, towns and cities in a phased manner. Up to the 45th edition of PRAGATI meetings, 363 projects having a total cost of around Rs. 19.12 lakh crore have been reviewed, the statement said.