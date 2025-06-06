Delay In Census And Redrawing Of Constituencies Not Accidental: TN CM MK Stalin

Chennai: The delay in announcing the census and the subsequent redrawing of constituencies are not accidental. "The danger I have been warning about since the beginning has arrived at our doorstep", said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In a post on X, he said, "There is a sinister design in how the BJP-led Union Government is implementing the national Census and the subsequent developed states, especially in the non-Hindi speaking South, which followed population control norms, will now be punished".

He said states that disregarded population control for decades are set to gain more seats in Parliament. "This unfair shift skews the federal balance and rewards irresponsibility. I had already warned about this design. Now, former Union Minister P Chidambaram has explained how the BJP is going to show its hand in this. Time has come not just to be vigilant but to craft counter-strategies to safeguard the South’s voice," Stalin said.

He said the 2027 Census will form the basis for the next delimitation, replacing the 1971 data. "This gives the Union BJP Government the means to restructure parliamentary representation to its advantage, at the cost of the southern states. The Ministry of Home Affairs claims that the concerns of affected states will be addressed. But these are vague remarks. What is needed is a clear parliamentary commitment and a suitable constitutional amendment," the Chief Minister said.

He said the Union Government spoke of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was abrogated. "Elections were held. Assurances were given in the Supreme Court. Yet, Jammu and Kashmir remains a Union Territory. This is the track record of BJP we are dealing with. If the Union Government proceeds with delimitation based on 2027 census, the democratic power of peninsular India will be reduced to irrelevance," Stalin said.

He said, "Even if betrayers like the ADMK choose to kneel before the BJP for their political survival, the people of Tamil Nadu led by the DMK will never allow our state to be punished for its progress. Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win."