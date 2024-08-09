Delay in Appointment of Judges: Things Are Happening, Says Attorney General

New Delhi : The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that "things are happening" and decisions are being taken to notify the appointment of the judges recommended by the apex court's Collegium.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a fresh plea seeking a direction to the Centre to appoint judges in higher judiciary in a "time-bound manner" following the recommendation to this effect by the Collegium.

"Now things are happening. The process is taking place in good shape. I do not see why the lawyers should file petitions and seek further indulgence of this court. I have some disquiet about it...," Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench.

The top law officer expressed concern over filing of multiple petitions on the issue. The bench adjourned the hearing to the next week on a plea filed by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal in 2023.

Singhal, in his plea, has sought a fixed time limit for the Centre to act upon the recommendations of the Collegium on the appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary.

The attorney general said a similar plea was earlier heard by a bench presided over by Justice S K Kaul, since retired. Justice Kaul, time and again, had expressed strong displeasure over the delay in notifying the appointments and transfers of judges as recommended by the Collegium.