ETV Bharat / bharat

Delay in Appointment of Judges: Things Are Happening, Says Attorney General

author img

By PTI

Published : 22 hours ago

Attorney General R Venkataramani told the apex court that the process of appointing judges in higher judiciary is taking place in good shape. He further commented that he could not see why the lawyers should file petitions and seek further indulgence of the court.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi : The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that "things are happening" and decisions are being taken to notify the appointment of the judges recommended by the apex court's Collegium.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a fresh plea seeking a direction to the Centre to appoint judges in higher judiciary in a "time-bound manner" following the recommendation to this effect by the Collegium.

"Now things are happening. The process is taking place in good shape. I do not see why the lawyers should file petitions and seek further indulgence of this court. I have some disquiet about it...," Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench.

The top law officer expressed concern over filing of multiple petitions on the issue. The bench adjourned the hearing to the next week on a plea filed by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal in 2023.

Singhal, in his plea, has sought a fixed time limit for the Centre to act upon the recommendations of the Collegium on the appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary.

The attorney general said a similar plea was earlier heard by a bench presided over by Justice S K Kaul, since retired. Justice Kaul, time and again, had expressed strong displeasure over the delay in notifying the appointments and transfers of judges as recommended by the Collegium.

New Delhi : The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that "things are happening" and decisions are being taken to notify the appointment of the judges recommended by the apex court's Collegium.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing a fresh plea seeking a direction to the Centre to appoint judges in higher judiciary in a "time-bound manner" following the recommendation to this effect by the Collegium.

"Now things are happening. The process is taking place in good shape. I do not see why the lawyers should file petitions and seek further indulgence of this court. I have some disquiet about it...," Attorney General R Venkataramani told the bench.

The top law officer expressed concern over filing of multiple petitions on the issue. The bench adjourned the hearing to the next week on a plea filed by one Harsh Vibhore Singhal in 2023.

Singhal, in his plea, has sought a fixed time limit for the Centre to act upon the recommendations of the Collegium on the appointment and transfer of judges in the higher judiciary.

The attorney general said a similar plea was earlier heard by a bench presided over by Justice S K Kaul, since retired. Justice Kaul, time and again, had expressed strong displeasure over the delay in notifying the appointments and transfers of judges as recommended by the Collegium.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SCCOLLEGIUMAPPOINTMENT OF JUDGESJUDGESSC COLLEGIUM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.