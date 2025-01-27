'Dekho Apna Desh' Comes Alive At Red Fort’s Grand Bharat Parv

By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The Red Fort lawns are once again abuzz with vibrant colours, mouthwatering aromas, and mesmerising cultural performances as the Ministry of Tourism hosts Bharat Parv 2025 till 31.
Organised annually since 2016, this grand celebration is an integral part of India’s Republic Day festivities and it started on Sunday.
The theme for this year's Bharat Parv is, 'Dekho Apna Desh' which is aimed at encouraging citizens to travel domestically, while simultaneously taking part in the 'People’s Choice Voting' activity to showcase their favourite destinations in India.
A Panoramic Extravaganza
From grand Republic Day tableaux to cultural performances from Union Territories and individual states, this year's Bharat Parv comes with a variety of activities. Attendees can take part in kitchen demonstrations, crafts and cuisines from different states of India and much more.
Madhu, a visitor from Madhya Pradesh, said, "I came here to explore the culture of India, and I am feeling great. It's a wonderful opportunity to witness our heritage under one roof."
It offers 59 cuisine stalls, 70 displays of handicraft and handloom items, 34 pavilions of state tourism, and 24 exhibits from the central ministries. The attraction is further complemented by choreographed dance routines, experiential zones, and displays from the Army and Navy bands.
Fine Food And Perspective
The rich cultural tapestry that separates Bharat Parv from the rest of the Indian festivals appeals not only to Indians but also to global tourists who want to enjoy what India has to offer. Danial from Sweden said, "It's a whole new experience! I’ve always heard about India’s grand celebrations, and seeing all these different cultures here is fascinating."
Zorro from Poland admired the event’s vibrant nature saying, "India's tradition of hospitality is amazing. Everyone is so friendly, and the colourful representations of different states are truly captivating. I love India."
Antonio from Denmark added, "This event is a feast for the senses – beautiful people, great food, and spectacular performances. I've enjoyed trying cuisines from different states."
The event is also a platform for Indian artists to showcase their talents. An artist from Rajasthan, performing the Chakri folk dance, said, "We've been performing since childhood, and participating here is both exciting and fulfilling. Dancing and singing in such an environment makes us forget all fatigue."
Bridging Generations
The Bharat Parv experience has evolved over the years, connecting people of all ages. Kanwal Arora, a stand-up comedian from Delhi, reminisced, "As a kid, my parents used to take me to the Red Fort on Republic Day. Today, these events are larger and more interactive, making them educational and entertaining for children."
Dhruv, a 12-year-old attendee, quipped, "I'm enjoying the tableaux and can’t wait to explore more. It’s fun and interesting."
Family-Friendly Festivities
Many families find Bharat Parv a perfect outing to immerse themselves in India's achievements and cultural treasures. Ram Vilas who came with his family said, "I couldn’t attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, but I'm fortunate to see the tableaux here. It's a great initiative by the government to make this accessible to everyone. We've explored different arts, food, and innovations, a fantastic experience."
Access and Traffic
Members of the public and dignitaries alike to use the specific parking areas like the Parade Ground Parking, Tikona Park Parking, and Omaxe Mall Parking due to the limited space placed by the Delhi Traffic Police. They placed certain restrictions from Chatta Rail Crossing, Subhash Park T-Point and Delhi Gate due to the high traffic around Red Fort. Like with all major events, it is recommended to use public transport.
Event Highlights
The top highlights of Bharat Parv 2025 include the IHM's impressive studio kitchen with 59 regional food stalls, demonstrations by Pusa, the Republic Day Tableaux exhibition from January 26 that shows the country's development, and the 70 handicraft and handloom stalls by DC Handicrafts, DC Handloom, TRIFED, KVIC, and many more.
Most importantly, every day from 6 to 7 PM, one hour of exciting performances from a popular figure will be followed by an hour of the state's best dancers from 7:30 to 8:30 PM.
Encouraging Exploration
With Bharat Parv, citizens are encouraged to experience all the wonders India has to offer. According to a senior official from the Ministry of Tourism, "Bharat Parv is not just an event. It is an observance of the unity among Indians, as diverse as the culture may be. We want to evoke the sense of responsibility towards our cultural heritage as well as the need to improve tourism in the country, among the citizens and the tourists."
Open daily from 12 PM to 9 PM, Bharat Parv 2025 is free for all, with four entry gates to Red Fort ensuring seamless access.