'Dekho Apna Desh' Comes Alive At Red Fort’s Grand Bharat Parv

Artists performing Bihu at the Bharat Parv, which is underway in New Delhi ( EETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Red Fort lawns are once again abuzz with vibrant colours, mouthwatering aromas, and mesmerising cultural performances as the Ministry of Tourism hosts Bharat Parv 2025 till 31.

Organised annually since 2016, this grand celebration is an integral part of India’s Republic Day festivities and it started on Sunday.

The theme for this year's Bharat Parv is, 'Dekho Apna Desh' which is aimed at encouraging citizens to travel domestically, while simultaneously taking part in the 'People’s Choice Voting' activity to showcase their favourite destinations in India.

A Panoramic Extravaganza

From grand Republic Day tableaux to cultural performances from Union Territories and individual states, this year's Bharat Parv comes with a variety of activities. Attendees can take part in kitchen demonstrations, crafts and cuisines from different states of India and much more.

Madhu, a visitor from Madhya Pradesh, said, "I came here to explore the culture of India, and I am feeling great. It's a wonderful opportunity to witness our heritage under one roof."

It offers 59 cuisine stalls, 70 displays of handicraft and handloom items, 34 pavilions of state tourism, and 24 exhibits from the central ministries. The attraction is further complemented by choreographed dance routines, experiential zones, and displays from the Army and Navy bands.

Fine Food And Perspective

The rich cultural tapestry that separates Bharat Parv from the rest of the Indian festivals appeals not only to Indians but also to global tourists who want to enjoy what India has to offer. Danial from Sweden said, "It's a whole new experience! I’ve always heard about India’s grand celebrations, and seeing all these different cultures here is fascinating."

Zorro from Poland admired the event’s vibrant nature saying, "India's tradition of hospitality is amazing. Everyone is so friendly, and the colourful representations of different states are truly captivating. I love India."

Antonio from Denmark added, "This event is a feast for the senses – beautiful people, great food, and spectacular performances. I've enjoyed trying cuisines from different states."

The event is also a platform for Indian artists to showcase their talents. An artist from Rajasthan, performing the Chakri folk dance, said, "We've been performing since childhood, and participating here is both exciting and fulfilling. Dancing and singing in such an environment makes us forget all fatigue."