Fake MBBS Doctor Arrested at Haryana's Karnal by Dehradun Police

Dehradun: The Police arrested the accused fake MBBS doctor, who was absconding for the last three years, from Karnal in Haryana. It is alleged that the accused had obtained a job in a government hospital by using a fake MBBS degree. A case was registered against the accused in Raipur Police Station in the year 2021 by the Uttarakhand Medical Council.

The accused was continuously absconding since the case was registered. The police has already taken action to confiscate the property of the accused with an attachment warrant from the court.

According to Raipur Police, on October 22, 2021, Dr. DD Chaudhary, Registrar, Uttarakhand Medical Council and Office Director General Medical Health, Uttarakhand, had lodged a complaint that Anil Kumar, a resident of Doiwala, had obtained a fake MBBS degree in the name of Utkal University, Bhubaneswar (Odisha) and got appointed as Medical Officer in Sub District Hospital, Roorkee, in Uttarakhand Health Department.

Got job with fake degree: When the police investigated, it was found that all the certificates provided by Anil Kumar for MBBS degree registration are fake. It also came to light that Anil Kumar got himself illegally registered as a doctor in Uttarakhand Medical Recruitment with the help of fake certificates of MBBS degree and got a job in the health department illegally.

Fraud surfaced at the time of promotion: The investigation also revealed that Anil Kumar worked as a doctor in Uttarkashi and Roorkee for more than five years. The accused was to be promoted in the year 2021. But when the promotion process was going on, the fraud came to light. The police immediately registered a case against the accused Anil Kumar under various sections.

Attachment in 2022: At the same time, after the case was registered, the accused Anil Kumar was absconding. Publicity was also done through daily newspapers for the arrest of the accused. But still the accused Anil Kumar did not appear before the police or the court. On which, the attachment warrant was obtained from the court against the accused and the movable property of the accused's house was attached on 10 May 2022.

Raipur police station in-charge Pradeep Negi said that as the accused Anil Kumar was continuously absconding, the SSP announced a reward of Rs 5000 for his arrest and gave necessary instructions. A police team was formed at the police station level to arrest the accused. The police team arrested the accused from Karnal, Haryana.