Defying Diplomatic Tensions, Indo-Canadian Entrepreneur's Firm To Supply Made In India Sniper Rifles To Indian Army

Speaking with ETV Bharat, CEO of Imperial Armoury, Ravindra Singh Rathore, an Indo-Canadian said the firm will supply sniper rifles to the Army.

Indo-Canadian entrepreneur, Ravindra Singh Rathore (L) owned firm Imperial Armoury will supply sniper rifles to Indian Army through an MoU worth Rs 1500 crore with the Rajasthan government under the 'Rising Rajasthan'
Indo-Canadian entrepreneur, Ravindra Singh Rathore (L) owned firm Imperial Armoury will supply sniper rifles to Indian Army (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jodhpur: Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, an Indo-Canadian entrepreneur's firm is at the centre of Rs 1500 crore investment for manufacturing sniper rifles for the Indian Army in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Ravindra Singh Rathore, an Indo-Canadian and Chief Executive Officer of the 'Imperial Armoury', said that the firm has signed an MoU worth Rs 1500 crore with the Rajasthan government under the 'Rising Rajasthan' project to manufacture sniper rifles for the Army.

The MoU was signed at the Jodhpur Investors Summit of Rising Rajasthan on Monday. As part of the MoU, Imperial Armoury will manufacture sniper rifles at the arms manufacturing complex being set up in the private sector in Jodhpur's Boranada industrial area. The project is expected to create 1000 jobs in the private sector with the production to start by March as per Rathore.

“We have entered the manufacturing sector after seven years of research. We are going to make rifles especially for the Indian Army. Its trial work has been completed. Production will start by March,” he said.

Rathore said that besides manufacturing sniper rifles at the Jodhpur unit, Imperial Armory has also started trials for making other basic weapons for the Army.

“The weapon being designed here will reduce imports in defense. The rifle range will be up to 2500 yards. Apart from this, many high capacity weapons will also be made,” he said.

289 MoUs signed under Rising Rajasthan

Under the Rising Rajasthan campaign of the Rajasthan government to woo investors to the state, a total of 289 MoUs worth Rs 17,000 crore were signed in Jodhpur on Monday. The investment projects are expected to create 57,000 jobs in the state. These MoUs were signed through the district administration, JDA and Industries Department in the presence of Cabinet Minister Jogaram Patel.

TAGGED:

