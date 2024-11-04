ETV Bharat / bharat

Defying Diplomatic Tensions, Indo-Canadian Entrepreneur's Firm To Supply Made In India Sniper Rifles To Indian Army

Jodhpur: Amid the escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, an Indo-Canadian entrepreneur's firm is at the centre of Rs 1500 crore investment for manufacturing sniper rifles for the Indian Army in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Ravindra Singh Rathore, an Indo-Canadian and Chief Executive Officer of the 'Imperial Armoury', said that the firm has signed an MoU worth Rs 1500 crore with the Rajasthan government under the 'Rising Rajasthan' project to manufacture sniper rifles for the Army.

The MoU was signed at the Jodhpur Investors Summit of Rising Rajasthan on Monday. As part of the MoU, Imperial Armoury will manufacture sniper rifles at the arms manufacturing complex being set up in the private sector in Jodhpur's Boranada industrial area. The project is expected to create 1000 jobs in the private sector with the production to start by March as per Rathore.

“We have entered the manufacturing sector after seven years of research. We are going to make rifles especially for the Indian Army. Its trial work has been completed. Production will start by March,” he said.