Definitely Not Party's Views: Congress On Sam Pitroda's 'China Not Enemy' Remark

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday issued the party's clarification amid the controversy around Sam Pitroda's comments on China. He said that the Congress does not hold the same views as Pitroda.

Taking to microblogging platform X, Ramesh wrote, “The views reportedly expressed by Mr Sam Pitroda on China are most definitely NOT the views of the Indian National Congress. China remains our foremost foreign policy, external security, as well as economic challenge.”

“The INC has repeatedly raised questions on the Modi Govt's approach to China, including the PM's public clean chit to it on June 19, 2020. Our most recent statement on China was on 28th January 2025. It is also extremely regrettable that Parliament is being denied an opportunity to discuss the situation and express a collective resolve to meet these challenges effectively,” he adds.

Pitroda's Controversial Remarks

Pitroda, who is the Congress's overseas in charge, reportedly said that New Delhi should stop seeing Beijing as an enemy. He also claimed that China was seen as a threat for being India's nuclear-armed neighbour.

“I don't understand the threat from China. I think this issue is often blown out of proportion because the US tends to define an enemy. I believe the time has come for all nations to collaborate, not confront. Our approach has been confrontational from the very beginning, and this attitude creates enemies, which in turn garners support within the country. We need to change this mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy from day one,” Pitroda says, in an interview with a news agency.

Reaction From BJP

The BJP reacted sharply to Pitroda’s statement and claimed that he was reflecting his party’s stance. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed that the remarks brought a blow to India's prestige, as it made India look like an aggressor.