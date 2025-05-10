ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Virtually Inaugurate BrahMos Missile Unit In Lucknow On Sunday

Lucknow: In yet another feather to the Yogi Government's cap, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility will be launched in Lucknow on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the facility virtually from Delhi. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the BrahMos production unit in Lucknow stands on 80 hectares of land provided free of cost by the Yogi government. It took three and a half years to complete the construction of this facility.

India and its long-standing ally Russia will jointly manufacture the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile in this facility with a range of 290 km to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The BrahMos is developed in all three variants, where it can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a “fire and forget” system, making it highly precise and difficult to intercept.

With the launch of this facility, India will showcase it's ability and self reliance in defence manufacturing capacity.

Along with the inauguration of BrahMos facility, a Titanium and Super Alloys Materials Plant (Strategic Materials Technology Complex) is also scheduled for a launch. This plant will produce high-quality materials for the aerospace and defence industry, which will be used in space programme like mission Chandrayaan and in fighter jets.