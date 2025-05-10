Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Virtually Inaugurate BrahMos Missile Unit In Lucknow On Sunday

Lucknow: In yet another feather to the Yogi Government's cap, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility will be launched in Lucknow on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the facility virtually from Delhi. The inaugural ceremony will be attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the BrahMos production unit in Lucknow stands on 80 hectares of land provided free of cost by the Yogi government. It took three and a half years to complete the construction of this facility.
India and its long-standing ally Russia will jointly manufacture the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile in this facility with a range of 290 km to 400 km and a top speed of Mach 2.8. The BrahMos is developed in all three variants, where it can be launched from land, sea, or air and uses a “fire and forget” system, making it highly precise and difficult to intercept.
With the launch of this facility, India will showcase it's ability and self reliance in defence manufacturing capacity.
Along with the inauguration of BrahMos facility, a Titanium and Super Alloys Materials Plant (Strategic Materials Technology Complex) is also scheduled for a launch. This plant will produce high-quality materials for the aerospace and defence industry, which will be used in space programme like mission Chandrayaan and in fighter jets.
Also, a separate BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing facility is prepared for the testing and assembling of missiles.
UP Defence Industrial Corridor has been a top priority for the Yogi government. There are six nodes in this corridor — Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot — where major investments are being made to boost defence manufacturing.
In addition to the BrahMos unit, the foundation stone for a Defence Testing Infrastructure System (DTIS) will also be laid at the Lucknow node. This system will help in testing and certifying defence products.
Uttar Pradesh is the second state after Tamil Nadu to establish a Defence Industrial Corridor, launched in 2019. Aimed at reducing defence imports, boosting indigenous production, generating employment, and encouraging participation from private firms, MSMEs, and startups.
