After Navy And IAF Chiefs, Defence Secretary Briefs PM Modi On India's Action Against Pakistan

PM Modi earlier gave the armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam attack.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh leaves from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after a meeting.
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh leaves from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after a meeting. (PTI)
Published : May 5, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting comes a day after Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh met Prime Minister Modi and is understood to have discussed the security situation. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had on Saturday apprised the prime minister of the overall situation in the critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

Sources told ETV Bharat that today's meeting lasted for around 40 minutes and was part of a series of high-level meetings, including PM Modi's one-on-one sessions with the Navy and Indian Air Force Chiefs, and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, within the past 72 hours.

The meeting's focus was likely on security preparedness and potential retaliatory measures against Pakistan. PM took information related to the context of recent military and diplomatic actions, such as the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and increased ceasefire violations along the Line of Control," sources said.

In a high-level meeting with the top defence brass, Prime Minister Modi last Tuesday gave the armed forces "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of the response to the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. Modi also emphasised the national resolve to deal a "crushing blow to terrorism".

