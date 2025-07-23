Defence Secretary Holds Bilateral Meeting With DG, Israel

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a bilateral meeting with Director General, Israel Ministry of Defence Major General (Res) Amir Baram here on Wednesday.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation with a long-term perspective. They concurred to work towards developing an institutional framework for further deepening of defence ties.

The Israel DG condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and conveyed full support for India’s fight against terrorism. Defence Secretary reiterated India’s zero tolerance approach to terrorism and condemned the October 07, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel and called for the release of all hostages.

The two sides also reviewed the progress of the ongoing defence collaboration activities since last Joint Working Group meeting held in July 2024 in India. The visit by DG Israel MoD marks a pivotal step in India-Israel defence relations and reinforces both sides’ commitment to enhance their strategic partnership.

In June, Singh had received a call from Maj Gen (Res) Baram, regarding an update on the current Israel-Iran situation, officials said. The telephonic interaction came amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

On June 13, under its Operation Rising Lion, Israel conducted strikes at Iran’s nuclear, missile and military complexes, mounting tension in the Middle East. The conflict, now in its sixth day, also saw Iran's retaliation against Israeli military action.