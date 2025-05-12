ETV Bharat / bharat

Our Fight Is Against Terrorism, Not Pakistan: Air Chief Marshal AK Bharti

Hyderabad: In the second press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday, Air Chief Marshal AK Bharti said India acted against terrorism but Pakistan supported so the country responded.

"We reiterate that our fight is against terrorism not Pakistan but Pakistan military chose to support, prompting us to respond. Our fight is against terrorism so on May 7 we targeted only terror camps," Bharti said.

He also blamed Pakistan for the losses it incurred. "Our action was necessary. Whatever damages Pakistan incurred is due to them. Our air defence system stood as a wall and to penetrate it was almost impossible for enemy. We had an integrated multi-layered air defence system. Several drones and unmanned vehicles employed by Pakistan were destroyed by our indigenous system," Bharti said.

Bharti thanked the government for its support in the procurement of state-of-the art military weapons. The performance of the indigenous air defence system was excellence and the old ones stood the test of time, he said adding, "Our indigenous Akash system showed stellar performance," he said.

Bharti shared many photographs and videos of destroyed Nur Khan airbase, missiles and drones, saying Indian air defence system suffered minimal losses.