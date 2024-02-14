Defence ministry signs Rs 1752-crore deal with Kanpur firm for stabilised remote control guns

New Delhi: With aims to manufacture and supply 463 indigenously built 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,752.13-crore contract with a Kanpur-based firm, officials said. This acquisition will provide further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence", the ministry of defence said in a statement.

"This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence PSUs for over a period of five years," it added. The ministry signed the contract with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Limited (AWEIL), Kanpur for "manufacturing and supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm stabilised remote control guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs 1,752.13 crore, with indigenous content (IC) of more than 85 per cent," it said.

These guns will enhance the capability of the Navy and the Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night, the ministry said.