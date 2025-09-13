ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Receives IAF's Proposal For Buying 114 'Made In India' Rafale Fighter Jets

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has received and started discussions on the proposal from the Indian Air Force for acquiring 114 'Made in India' Rafale fighter jets, which would be built by the French firm Dassault Aviation involving Indian aerospace firms.

The proposal, expected to be worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, including the indigenous content of more than 60 per cent, is expected to be taken up for discussion by the Defence Procurement Board headed by the Defence Secretary in the next few weeks. The defence project, once completed, would be the biggest ever defence deal to have been signed by the Indian government.

"The Statement of Case (SoC) or the proposal for the 114 Rafale jets prepared by the Indian Air Force was received by the Defence Ministry a few days ago and is under consideration of the different wings under it, including Defence Finance. After deliberations, the proposal would then be moved to the DPB, followed by the Defence Acquisition Council, defence officials told ANI.

The biggest ever defence deal for the Rafales is expected to take the number of Rafale aircraft in the Indian defence forces' fleet to 176, as the Indian Air Force has already inducted 36 of them, and the Indian Navy has placed orders for 36 of them under government-to-government deals.

The move to take the proposal forward has come soon after the Rafale performed very well against Pakistan in Operation Sindoor, where it managed to comprehensively beat the Chinese PL-15 air-to-air missiles using its Spectra Electronic warfare suite.