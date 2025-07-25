ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Inks Rs 2,000 Crore Contract To Procure Fire Control Radars For Army

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 25, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST

New Delhi: The defence ministry on Friday sealed a Rs 2,000 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the procurement of air defence fire control radars for the Indian Army. The fire control radars will be able to detect all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones, the ministry said.

It said the approximately Rs 2,000 crore procurement will be implemented under the framework of 'Indian-indigenously designed, developed and manufactured category'.

"With minimum 70 per cent indigenous content, these fire control radars will be able to detect all forms of air-borne threats, including fighter aircraft, attack helicopters and enemy drones," the ministry said.

"This would mark a significant milestone in the modernisation of the air defence regiments and enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness, while contributing to the economic growth of the nation," the ministry said in a statement.

