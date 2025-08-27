ETV Bharat / bharat

Defence Ministry Inks MoU With QCI To Strengthen Delivery Of Pension, Healthcare & Welfare Services

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed an agreement with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services to more than 63 lakh veterans and their dependents, officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative will also strengthen healthcare delivery, expand re-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans, and reinforce institutional frameworks of state and district Sainik Boards, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MoU signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) under the defence ministry and the QCI on Tuesday seeks to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services for "over 63 lakh veterans and their dependents", it said. It reaffirms the ministry's commitment to "quality in service - dignity for veterans".